Elon Musk has found himself in the crosshairs of social media critics yet again, this time for making a bizarre and unsolicited remark regarding Sydney Sweeney's appearance at a recent film premiere.

The tech billionaire, known for his provocative online behaviour, appeared unable to resist commenting on the Hollywood star's physique, sparking a wave of disapproval from users who labelled his behaviour 'weird.' On Tuesday, 16 December, the X owner responded to a Vanity Fair post showcasing Sweeney's arrival at the Los Angeles premiere of The Housemaid.

The publication had shared a video of the 28-year-old actress posing for photographers in a plunging white gown, capturing the glamour of the red carpet event. However, Musk's attention seemed fixed entirely on her anatomy rather than the cinema celebration.

Responding directly to the outlet's video, Musk shared a graphic meme detailing the physical toll of having a heavy chest, accompanied by the caption: 'Can't be easy.' The image featured a side-by-side comparison illustrating 'what it looks like' versus 'how it feels,' placing a photo of a woman with large assets next to a medical diagram of an inflamed spine causing back pain.

While the 54-year-old did not explicitly name Sweeney in his post, the context was unmistakable, and social media users were quick to connect the dots between his post and the Euphoria star's cleavage-baring outfit.

Elon Musk Faces Online Criticism for 'Weird' Commentary

The reaction to the Tesla CEO's contribution to the discourse was swift and largely negative. Critics slammed Musk for inserting himself into a conversation about the actress's body, with many highlighting the significant age gap between the two.

'She's [nearly] 30 years younger than you. Weird,' one user pointed out, emphasising the uncomfortable dynamic of a man in his mid-50s publicly commenting on a younger woman's body. Another troll simply declared: 'Bro couldn't help himself.'

Others expressed genuine confusion over why one of the world's most powerful men felt the need to weigh in on the topic at all. 'Are you OK?' a third user asked, appearing in disbelief at the billionaire's choice of engagement, while a fourth similarly questioned the bizarre nature of the post, asking: 'What the h--- is this?'

The sentiment that Musk should perhaps have better things to do was prevalent throughout the replies. 'Don't you have a rocket to build or something?' one person snubbed the SpaceX founder. Another individual offered a cynical take on the male psyche, complaining that whether 'richest in the world or poorest, every man thinks of the same thing.'

Meanwhile, some social media users took a lighter, albeit gossipy, approach, joking that Musk might be attempting to 'shoot his shot' with the actress. 'Watch out Scooter Braun,' one user teased, referencing the controversial record executive.

Braun has reportedly been dating Sweeney since early September, following romance rumours that began circulating in June.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk Both Fixated on Star

Elon Musk is not the only high-profile figure to make headlines for odd comments regarding Sweeney's looks in recent months. The actress has seemingly become a talking point for powerful men, including President Donald Trump.

In August, Trump faced his own wave of backlash after embarking on a wild rant on Truth Social, where he openly drooled over the 'hot' Anyone But You star. His gushing praise triggered critics who felt it was inappropriate for a former president to be fawning over a woman more than 50 years his junior, especially amid other ongoing controversies.

'Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the "HOTTEST" ad out there. It's for American Eagle, and the jeans are "flying off the shelves." Go get 'em Sydney!' Trump boasted at the time. He was referencing the blonde beauty's commercial, which heavily played on the pun of having 'great genes'.

That particular campaign had already courted controversy before Trump's endorsement. After its launch, Sweeney was slammed by some observers for seemingly glorifying 'whiteness' and promoting eugenics — the highly discredited and offensive belief that the genetic quality of the human population can be improved through selective breeding.

Despite the controversies surrounding her, Sweeney continues to dominate the spotlight, though perhaps not always for the reasons she might hope.