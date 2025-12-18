Two Las Vegas men who deliberately ran down a retired police chief while filming the act have been sentenced to decades in prison, bringing a measure of accountability to a killing that shocked the public and went viral online. The crime, carried out in August 2023, was captured on video as the pair laughed and urged one another on moments before the fatal impact.

Jesus Ayala, now 20, and Jzamir Keys, now 18, were sentenced on Tuesday in Clark County District Court for the murder of 64-year-old Andreas 'Andy' Probst, a retired California police chief. Ayala was ordered to serve 20 years to life, while Keys received a sentence of 18 years to life. Ayala also received an additional 2 to 10 years for battery.

District Judge Jacqueline Bluth told the defendants there was 'no excuse' for their actions and addressed the lasting harm caused to the victim's family.

What Happened on the Day of the Killing

Probst was riding his bicycle on a residential street when he was struck from behind by a stolen Hyundai Elantra. Prosecutors said the vehicle had been taken earlier that day and was used in a reckless spree that ended with Probst's death.

Video recorded from inside the car showed one of the men filming from the passenger seat as the pair laughed. At one point, a voice is heard urging the driver to strike the cyclist moments before the car ploughed into him.

Viral Video and Key Evidence

The footage of the killing quickly spread online, drawing widespread outrage and playing a central role in the case. Authorities said the video clearly showed the act was intentional, countering any suggestion of an accident.

Duo Who Hit And Killed Retired Police Chief Riding His Bike, Gets Life https://t.co/jeTA58YUwY pic.twitter.com/3FHcDgewJe — streetaddictz.net (@streetaddictz) December 17, 2025

The recording, along with crash evidence and witness accounts, became key to the prosecution as the case moved through the courts.

Earlier Victim and Crash Revealed by Prosecutors

Before Probst was killed, prosecutors said the same vehicle struck a 72-year-old bicyclist, who survived the incident. The defendants then fled the scene and later crashed into a Toyota Corolla.

The earlier attack was included as part of the battery charge, highlighting what prosecutors described as a pattern of dangerous and deliberate behaviour.

Guilty Pleas and Charges Explained

In October, Ayala and Keys pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and battery, both with the use of a deadly weapon. Ayala was 17 at the time of the killing, while Keys was 16. Their ages initially raised questions about sentencing, but the court ultimately imposed lengthy prison terms.

Arrest Remarks Contrasted with Sentencing Outcome

After his arrest, Ayala told police he believed he would face little punishment, suggesting it was merely a hit-and-run and that he would be released quickly. Those remarks resurfaced during court proceedings and stood in stark contrast to the sentences ultimately imposed.

Emotional Victim Impact Statements

During sentencing, Probst's widow, Crystal, told the court that her husband's death took away her 'entire world,' describing a grief that continues to deepen. Probst's son said learning of his father's death left him screaming in shock, while his daughter spoke of losing the chance to have her father walk her down the aisle or meet future grandchildren.

'He'll never have the opportunity to walk his little girl down the aisle and give her away. He'll never have the opportunity to hold his first grandchildren. And that's because it was stolen from him,' Probst's daughter, Taylor, said, as reported by The New York Post.

Defendants Remain Silent in Court

Both Ayala and Keys declined to address the court when given the opportunity. The hearing concluded with family members seated in silence as the sentences were read, closing one of the most disturbing criminal cases in recent Las Vegas history.