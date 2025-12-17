A beloved Alabama sports reporter was found dead alongside her husband in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide inside their Hoover home, leaving a community in mourning and a young child unharmed but traumatised.

The bodies of former WBRC 6 News sports reporter, 38, and her husband, Johnny Rimes Jr, 41, were discovered by a family member at approximately 09:03 local time on 16 December 2025 at their residence on Highland Manor Court in Hoover, Alabama, according to the Hoover Police Department press release. Both victims suffered fatal gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have stated the incident appears to be a murder-suicide and emphasised that there is no ongoing threat to the public. A three-year-old child, later identified as their son, was found unharmed inside the home and taken into protective custody.

Chambers was a respected figure in Alabama journalism and education, building a reputation for professionalism and community engagement over a decade in broadcast and scholastic media. Colleagues, students, and public officials have paid tribute to her life and work, painting a picture of a driven journalist, devoted mother, and dedicated mentor whose loss resonates well beyond Hoover.

Career And Community Impact

Christina Chambers began her broadcast career after graduating with a journalism degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where she also competed as a Division I athlete in cross-country and track. She entered television reporting at WLTZ NBC38 in Columbus, Georgia, before moving to Comcast Sports Southeast in Atlanta, where she served as the Auburn University beat reporter and sideline host for high school football games.

Beyond her on-air work, Chambers was deeply invested in developing future journalists. From 2021 until early 2025, she led the Broadcast Academy at Thompson High School in Alabaster as a broadcast journalism teacher. Under her guidance, students won state-level awards, including SkillsUSA State Championships in broadcast news and two All-Alabama Overall Broadcast Awards. She was honoured as the Alabama Scholastic Press Association Advisor of the Year in 2024.

Superintendent Dr Wayne Vickers of Alabaster City Schools described Chambers as a 'beloved member of the Warrior Nation Network who brought deep knowledge and love of sports reporting to Friday nights, leaving a lasting impression on students, colleagues, and viewers alike.' He added that her dedication 'was evident in everything she did'.

The Scene And Official Confirmation

The Hoover Police Department's initial press release stated that emergency services were dispatched after a family member reported finding the couple unresponsive in their home. First responders observed gunshot injuries to both Chambers and Rimes, and medics pronounced them dead on the scene. The department reiterated that the deaths appear to be the result of a murder-suicide, and there is no threat to the public related to this case.

Authorities have not released further details regarding the sequence of events leading to the deaths or evidence linking specific actions to either party. Investigations remain active, with forensic analysis and official statements pending. Local law enforcement and the Jefferson County Coroner's Office are expected to release a complete report once all protocols, including toxicology and ballistic examinations, are concluded.

Friends and neighbours described the scene as surreal and heartbreaking. Charles Maple, an 80-year-old resident who lived nearby, told news crews that Chambers was 'just a beautiful person... a great athlete... she loved her job and loved life.' His comments reflected broader community grief at losing a professional who was equally at ease in front of a camera or coaching a student through their first on-air broadcast.

Colleague Tributes And Public Reaction

Tributes from Chambers's former colleagues at WBRC 6 News have been poignant. Sports anchor Jeh Jeh Pruitt said: 'She was one of the sweetest, most loving people that I know. She was relentless with running, loving her son, and loving life. I am so sorry for her family... and her WBRC family.' His remarks echoed the sentiments of many who worked alongside her.

National voices in the sports-journalism community also expressed shock. Prominent broadcaster Laura Rutledge posted that she was 'heartbroken' and remembered Chambers as 'always so sweet' and a valued member of the profession. Such acknowledgements underscore Chambers's influence beyond local media markets.

Public officials, including Senator Katie Boyd Britt (R-Ala.), took to social media urging residents to keep Chambers's family, friends, and colleagues 'in your thoughts and prayers'. As tributes pour in from across Alabama and the nation, her contributions to both sports journalism and education are being recognised as substantial and enduring.

The tragic deaths of Christina Chambers and Johnny Rimes have left a community searching for answers, while remembering a journalist and teacher whose life was characterised by commitment to craft, to her community, and to her family.

Christina Chambers's legacy survives in the newsroom stories she told, the students she mentored, and the memory of those who knew her best.