Joe Bugner, a heavyweight boxer who challenged Muhammad Ali twice, died on 1 September 2025 at the age of 75. His career spanned decades, during which he held British, Commonwealth, and European heavyweight titles. Bugner's life also included acting roles, battles with illness, and a modest net worth shaped by boxing and other ventures.

Born Jozsef Kreul Bugner on 13 March 1950 in Szőreg, Hungary, he and his family fled to Britain following the 1956 Soviet invasion. Standing 6 ft 4 in tall and weighing around 16 stone 1lb (102 kg) in his prime, Bugner started boxing as a teenager. At 17, he won the ABA light heavyweight title and soon after turned professional.

Bugner made an early mark by defeating Henry Cooper at Wembley in 1971, securing both the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles. His toughness and technical skill earned him a reputation as one of the top heavyweights of the 1970s, regularly ranked among the world's best.

Fighting Ali Twice and Other Notable Bouts

Bugner's career is often remembered for his two fights with Muhammad Ali. The first took place in 1973, where Ali's speed and accuracy dominated, but Bugner lasted the full 12 rounds, impressing many with his resilience. Later that year, Bugner faced Joe Frazier in a gruelling match and lost on points.

In 1975, Bugner fought Ali again for the world heavyweight title. Despite a 15-round effort, he lost by unanimous decision. The British press criticised Bugner, claiming he did not try hard enough, though both fighters were clearly exhausted by the end.

Aside from Ali and Frazier, Bugner also faced other prominent heavyweights, including Earnie Shavers, Ron Lyle, Jimmy Ellis, and Frank Bruno. His willingness to fight the best earned him respect, though he never achieved a world championship title in boxing's most competitive era.

Career Highlights and Later Years

Bugner retired in 1976 but made several comebacks over the following two decades. In the mid-1980s, he moved to Australia and continued competing. He fought Frank Bruno in 1987, losing by technical knockout in the eighth round.

Remarkably, Bugner won the Australian heavyweight title in 1995 and the World Boxing Federation heavyweight title in 1998, aged 48. He officially retired in 1999 with a professional record of 69 wins, 13 losses, and one draw, including 41 knockouts.

Outside the ring, Bugner appeared in films such as the 1994 action movie Street Fighter alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme. He also worked as a boxing adviser for the film Cinderella Man and took part in ITV's I'm a Celebrity in 2009.

Health Challenges and Final Years

Joe Bugner spent his last years in Brisbane, Australia, battling dementia and previously undergoing treatment for skin cancer. The British Boxing Board of Control confirmed his death at a care home on 1 September 2025.

Bugner's health issues were compounded by injuries sustained during his career, including a serious back injury. Despite these struggles, he remained a notable figure in boxing history and among fans in both the UK and Australia.

Net Worth and Family

While exact figures remain private, Bugner's net worth at the time of his death was estimated to be in the several hundred-thousand-pound range. His wealth was accumulated through prize money during the 1970s, acting roles, and business ventures, including an unsuccessful vineyard investment in Australia that cost him approximately £1 million (around $1.3 million).

Bugner is survived by his wife Marlene Carter and three children from a previous marriage to Melody, named James, Joe Jr., and Amy. He had no biological children with Marlene but treated her two children as his own.

Legacy in Boxing

Bugner's legacy lies in his durability and readiness to face top opponents during one of boxing's golden eras. BBC pundit Steve Bunce described Bugner as the fourth-best heavyweight of the 1970s, behind only Ali, Frazier, and George Foreman. Bugner's career was marked by consistent performances, high-profile bouts, and a reputation for toughness that earned him a place in heavyweight history.