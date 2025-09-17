A viral death hoax claiming Dutch football legend Arjen Robben succumbed to chronic respiratory illness on 14 September 2025 has sent shockwaves through the sports world, prompting frantic searches for 'Arjen Robben dead' amid tributes from fans.

The Netherlands winger, famed for his dazzling dribbles and iconic Bayern Munich goals, trended globally on social media after a dubious Facebook post amassed over one million likes, falsely announcing his passing.

Yet, fact-checks swiftly debunked the rumour, confirming the 41-year-old icon remains alive and well in 2025.

Death Hoax Ignites Panic

The rumour erupted on 15 September 2025 when a newly created Facebook group titled 'RIP Arjen Robben' exploded with engagement, posting a fabricated announcement: 'At about 11am ET on Sunday (14 September 2025), our beloved footballer Arjen Robben passed away.'

It alleged he battled a chronic respiratory condition, with his family supposedly confirming the news, mirroring classic celebrity death hoaxes that prey on fans' emotions. Within hours, the story ricocheted across platforms, drawing concerned comments on Robben's Instagram, where users pleaded for confirmation amid the viral spread.

Social media amplified the chaos, with X users querying AI bots like Grok: '@grok is Arjen Robben alive or dead?' as seen in a post from @japheth_sande on 16 September 2025.

Others vented frustration, like @NWolstenholme who decried the 'nutters' behind it: 'Apart from those who decided to start the rumour that Arjen Robben had died! Not you – You're a bit damaged!'

The hoax echoed past fakes targeting stars like Tom Hanks, exploiting grief for clicks in an era of unchecked online misinformation.

Arjen Robben Thrives in 2025

Far from fading, Robben has stayed active post-retirement from professional football in 2021, delighting fans with comebacks and new pursuits. In March 2025, he donned boots for Bayern Munich's Beckenbauer Cup charity game, scoring alongside Franck Ribéry and reflecting on their European triumphs in a club interview.

By August 2025, the speedster pivoted to padel, debuting victoriously in the CUPRA FIP Tour's qualifying draw at Westerbork, earning Dutch peers' acclaim as 'the best footballer with a pala'.

No official tributes or statements emerged from Robben's family, the Netherlands Football Federation, or Bayern Munich—clear red flags for the hoax.

Wikipedia and Transfermarkt profiles, updated as of 16 September 2025, list him as a retired player born 23 January 1984, with no death notation, underscoring his ongoing legacy. Robben's silence on the rumour speaks volumes; as one X user noted, 'Arjen Robben is alive and well. Don't fall for the death hoaxes' (@Chemoosi001, 16 September 2025).

Fact-Checkers Shut Down Rumour

By 16 September 2025, outlets like The Economic Times and Mediamass issued swift debunkings, with Robben's representatives stating: 'He joins the long list of celebrities who have been victimized by this hoax. He's still alive and well, stop believing what you see on the Internet.'

Naija News echoed: 'For those asking "Is Arjen Robben dead?" the answer is straightforward: No.' Primetimer highlighted the rumour's Facebook origins, noting family silence as proof of fakery.

A Celebrity Post poll revealed 70 per cent of fans now view such hoaxes as 'not funny anymore', reflecting growing fatigue with viral death rumours in 2025. National World warned of the emotional toll, urging verification before sharing.