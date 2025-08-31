Tony Ferguson ended a six-year winless run with a third-round TKO over Salt Papi at Misfits Boxing 22 on 30 August 2025. The 41-year-old former UFC interim lightweight champion made his boxing debut at AO Arena, Manchester, securing his first victory since June 2019. The referee stopped the fight while Salt Papi was still standing, triggering debate over whether the decision was premature.

Ferguson had lost eight straight bouts in the UFC between 2019 and 2025, the longest skid in the promotion's history, which led to his release earlier this year. Once among the most feared fighters in the lightweight division, the win against Salt Papi marked his return to relevance and a long-awaited end to his losing streak.

Fight Breakdown – Round by Round

The contest began with Salt Papi, a social media star turned boxer, finding early success. Using sharp footwork and combinations, he troubled Ferguson in the opening two rounds, landing clean shots and drawing cheers from the Manchester crowd.

Ferguson, however, pressed forward in trademark fashion, applying pressure and forcing Salt Papi into close exchanges. His brawling style began to wear down the younger opponent, with his volume of strikes steadily increasing.

In the third round, Ferguson cornered Salt Papi and unleashed a flurry of punches. Despite Salt Papi remaining upright and returning fire, the referee intervened at 2:43 of the round, declaring Ferguson the winner by TKO. The stoppage brought mixed reactions from fans in the arena and online.

The Controversial Stoppage

The referee's call quickly became the central talking point. Many viewers argued that Salt Papi was still defending himself and should have been allowed to continue, while others felt Ferguson's unanswered shots justified the stoppage. According to MMA Fighting, 'the stoppage appeared to be super early, even though Papi was starting to slow down'.

Fan reaction on social media reflected this divide, with some celebrating Ferguson's long-awaited triumph and others criticising what they labelled as a premature end. Analysts also weighed in, noting that the decision was likely influenced by the pace and volume of Ferguson's punches in the closing sequence.

The controversy has fuelled debate within the influencer-boxing community, with questions raised about officiating standards in crossover bouts.

What the Win Means for Ferguson

The victory was Ferguson's first since defeating Donald Cerrone at UFC 238 in June 2019. By overcoming Salt Papi, he also claimed the Misfits Boxing Pro Interim Middleweight Title, adding silverware to his career at an unexpected stage.

At 41 years old, Ferguson showed that he still possesses the conditioning and determination to compete, even outside his traditional MMA setting. The result may mark the start of a new chapter in his career, with future bouts under the Misfits Boxing banner already being speculated.

Salt Papi's Setback

Salt Papi, whose real name is Nathaniel Bustamante, had built a reputation as one of the more skilled fighters to emerge from influencer boxing. Entering the match with a winning record, he was seen as a serious test for Ferguson. His performance in the early rounds suggested he could trouble the former UFC star, but the referee's intervention denied him the chance to recover.

Despite the loss, Salt Papi retains a strong fan base and is expected to continue competing in crossover boxing. His popularity ensures that future matchups remain a possibility.

Future Matchups and Speculation

In the aftermath of the fight, Dillon Danis, who also competed on the Misfits 22 card, issued a call-out to Ferguson, signalling a potential clash that could generate significant interest. Other names within Misfits Boxing are also being discussed, with Ferguson's return instantly making him one of the most high-profile figures in the promotion.

For now, the 41-year-old veteran has ended his losing streak and reclaimed his place in the spotlight, ensuring the debate around his victory will keep him relevant in both boxing and MMA circles.