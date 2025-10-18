Duke Roufus, the former world champion kickboxer who became one of the most respected mixed martial arts coaches in America, has died at the age of 55.

The renowned trainer passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, 16 October, his long-time friend and business partner Scott Joffe confirmed.

Roufus' death has sent shockwaves through the combat sports community, where he was celebrated not just for his accomplishments in the ring but for shaping a generation of world-class fighters.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Joffe said Roufus' influence went far beyond his titles and trophies.

'His knowledge, charisma, and passion inspired countless fighters to reach heights they never imagined possible,' Joffe wrote. 'From world champions to first-day students, everyone who crossed his path felt his genuine care and unwavering belief in their potential. His loss leaves an irreplaceable void in the sport and in the hearts of all who knew him.'

A pioneer of American kickboxing, Roufus held multiple world titles during the 1990s before transitioning to coaching, where he built a reputation for developing champions across disciplines.

His Roufusport gym in Milwaukee became a powerhouse in mixed martial arts, home to elite fighters including Anthony 'Showtime' Pettis, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren.

Friends and former students have described him as a mentor who combined technical brilliance with deep humanity, a coach who demanded excellence but never lost sight of compassion.

As tributes continue to flood social media, the legacy of Duke Roufus endures: a fierce competitor, a gifted teacher, and a man who elevated everyone around him.

From Fighter to Mentor

Roufus enjoyed a highly successful run as a professional kickboxer, following in the footsteps of his older brother, Rick.

Over the course of his fighting career, he claimed multiple world and regional titles across a range of organisations. These include the World Kickboxing Association (WKA), World Association of Kickboxing Organisations (WAKO), World Kickboxing and Karate Association (WKBA), Karate International Council of Kickboxing (KICK), and International Kickboxing Federation (IKF), as per ESPN.

Roufus has an impressive record of 36-8-1 (26 KOs) and is known as an eight-time world champion kickboxer, according to CBS Sports. After winning three fights in a row in 2008, he decided to retire from kickboxing and devote himself full-time to coaching.

His achievements in the ring cemented his reputation as one of the sport's most formidable competitors and laid the foundation for his later success as a mentor and coach.

He established Roufusport MMA Academy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 2002. As the founder and head coach, he mentored a generation of elite fighters, including former UFC champions such as Alan Belcher, Pat Barry, Erik Koch, Ben Rothwell, Matt Mitrione, and Tyron Woodley.

Although Roufus coached a lot of elite athletes, his time spent with the Pettis brothers—Anthony and Sergio—stands out as the pinnacle of his career.

Known for blending discipline, innovation, and heart, Roufus' impact helped shape the evolution of modern MMA, earning him deep respect from both athletes and fans around the world.

MMA Mourns Loss

Following the news of Roufus' death, several figures from the MMA world shared tributes and expressed their grief on social media.

Anthony Pettis posted an emotional tribute on Instagram, recalling how Roufus took him in after his father's death and guided him both in life and in the fight game. 'I will always make you proud, you've taught me so much. I will make sure your legacy continues on,' he wrote.

Sergio Pettis also paid tribute, noting that Roufus had been his coach since he was 13 and had supported him in every fight since then. 'This one hurts for sure. I love you @coachdukeroufus Thanks for helping me believe in myself and thanks for everything you have done for the Pettis family. You will never be forgotten.'

Other fighters also honoured Roufus.

Erik Koch described him not only as a coach, but as a second father figure, adding that he was 'crushed' by the loss but vowed to continue spreading his knowledge.

Tyron Woodley praised the late mentor for teaching him the 'recipe to being a champion.' He called Roufus not just a 'striking coach,' but a 'winning coach.'

Raufeon Stots highlighted Roufus' skill in game planning and mental preparation, expressing gratitude for the lessons and guidance he had received.

The tributes reflect the profound impact Roufus had on his fighters, both inside and outside the gym, cementing his legacy as one of MMA's most influential coaches.