Brendan Allen clinched an upset victory over Reinier de Ridder in the main event of UFC Fight Night 262 in Vancouver, Canada.

Stepping in on short notice, Allen forced de Ridder's corner to throw in the towel before the fifth and final round of their middleweight title eliminator fight.

Allen replaced Anthony Hernandez, who had to pull out due to injury.

His impressive TKO win by retirement strengthens his case for a title shot against reigning middleweight king Khamzat Chimaev. Additionally, he also stopped de Ridder's four-fight winning streak by giving him his first taste of defeat in his UFC career.

Round four spelled the end

After gaining top position in round two via a reversal, Allen was able to control RDR but did not inflict much damage on the ground.

The same thing happened in the third, however, Allen was able to land big strikes, cutting his opponent on the way to the fourth.

Allen took control then, hitting RDR with a takedown and remaining on top until the horn sounded. With exhaustion setting in, RDR slowly got to his feet to walk back to his corner, with his coaches deciding to call off the fight shortly after.

IT'S OVER 😱 #UFCVancouver



The fight is waved off as Brendan Allen beats Reinier de Ridder! pic.twitter.com/tfepppLw71 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) October 19, 2025

Allen calls out Chimaev and Du Plessis

In his post-fight interview, Allen called out reigning champion Chimaev and former middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis.

'I did this off the couch. Three and a half weeks. ... I told you I'm a different monster. When my head's clear, and we're on, I'm the best in the world. Chimaev, you want a good grappler? You want someone that's young and hungry? Come get it, baby,' he said.

'If not, Dricus, where you at? I've been trying to get you for a minute.'

Chimaev is likely to defend against Russian Nassourdine Imavov next. Anthony Hernandez, the man Allen replaced, also has a strong case.

Both of those fighters own victories over Allen. However, he is still confident that he can get a title shot.

'If you look at the numbers and actually watch the fight in detail, know the Unified Rules, you can argue for both of those – that I won both of those fights,' Allen told MMAJunkie during the post-fight news conference. 'But it is what it is. It's a loss on my record. I learned from it. Even though I think it was very close, I arguably won them. Maybe I'm delusional.'

Imavov has a 9-2 UFC record and is currently on a five-fight winning streak. Meanwhile, Hernandez is on an eight-fight winning streak with the same record.

Allen earned back-to-back wins after beating de Ridder and now has a 15-4 UFC card.

This bullshit guy give up 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) October 19, 2025

Chimaev's reaction to UFC Vancouver main event

The reigning middleweight champion took to social media to react to what transpired in the main event bout between Allen and de Ridder.

'This bulls— guy give up,' he posted on X after the fight.

RDR was hoping he would be next in line for a title shot, but unfortunately, things did not go his way.