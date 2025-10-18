Mac McClung's latest NBA comeback lasted barely long enough to make headlines. The 26-year-old guard, best known for his jaw-dropping dunks and viral Slam Dunk Contest victories, reportedly signed with the Chicago Bulls on Friday, 17 October — only to be waived just three hours later, according to social media reports.

Though the Bulls have yet to confirm the exact timeline, the internet quickly erupted with disbelief. Fans and analysts alike were left questioning how one of basketball's most electrifying showmen could see a new opportunity disappear almost instantly.

The story dominated basketball feeds through the weekend, with memes, speculation, and sympathy pouring in. Many called the brief signing "brutal" and "unfair", noting that McClung had been grinding through the G League, summer leagues, and training camps for another chance in the NBA.

McClung's short-lived Bulls chapter has sparked broader debate about how hard it is for fringe players to secure stable spots in the league — even those with the talent and charisma to light up highlight reels. For fans, it's another reminder that in professional basketball, one signature doesn't always mean security.

From Viral Sensation to Elusive Stability

Born in Gate City, Virginia, McClung rose to fame for his jaw-dropping athleticism long before his professional debut. After playing college basketball at Georgetown and Texas Tech, he entered the 2021 NBA Draft but went undrafted.

Undeterred, he fought his way through the NBA G League, earning respect for his explosive play and relentless energy.

Despite limited NBA appearances, McClung built a global following after winning three consecutive NBA Slam Dunk Contests in 2023, 2024 and 2025, making him the first player in league history to achieve that feat.

His creative leaps and crowd-pleasing showmanship made him a household name, but his regular-season opportunities remained few. For many fans, the Bulls signing represented a long-awaited chance for McClung to finally secure a more stable NBA role.

Inside the Contract and Why the Bulls Signed Him

Sources familiar with the signing described it as an Exhibit 10 or training-camp contract, a short-term deal that allows teams to bring players into pre-season camps without guaranteeing a roster spot. Such contracts are commonly used to route players to a franchise's G League affiliate, where they can continue development and earn bonus incentives if retained for a set period.

At the time of the signing, the Bulls were carrying a full roster and all two-way slots were already filled.

This made McClung's addition appear more procedural than permanent. Analysts speculated that Chicago had intended to allocate him to its G League team, the Windy City Bulls, before reports emerged that he had been released shortly after signing.

The lack of official confirmation from the team has only added to the confusion, as fans and sports commentators question the logic behind such a short-lived transaction.

Fans React to the '3-Hour Bulls Nightmare'

Within hours of the reports spreading online, fans flooded social platforms with disbelief and humour. Memes and commentary quickly followed, with many dubbing the situation 'McClung's 3-hour Bulls nightmare'.

Others speculated that the transaction was part of a last-minute roster shuffle before the regular season tip-off.

Accidental fantasy waiver pickup I feel that — Jeff Pratt (@ByJeffPratt) October 17, 2025

Might be nice to note that this is a regular thing teams do right before the season. It's for teams to incentivize players to join their G League affiliate. If a player stays for that team's G League affiliate after getting waived for 60 days they get an extra $85k. — Jeff Zeserson (@TheRealzJZ) October 17, 2025

What did he show up to the facility naked? 😭 — Alex (@0toHerr0) October 17, 2025

A Career Defined by Highlights More Than Minutes

The latest twist adds to McClung's unconventional basketball journey. Despite his status as a three-time Slam Dunk Contest winner, he remains better known for viral highlight reels than for extended minutes on an NBA floor.

Reports indicate that McClung's total prize money from dunk contests exceeds his NBA career salary, underscoring the unusual contrast between fame and opportunity in his career.

Still, his determination and popularity continue to draw attention. Whether this brief Bulls saga leads to another G League assignment or a new team opportunity, McClung's story remains one of persistence, spectacle and the unpredictable reality of chasing an NBA dream.