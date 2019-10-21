Rafael Nadal married his longtime girlfriend, Maria Francisca Perello, on October 20, at a castle in Mallorca, Spain. On Sunday, Nadal used his social media accounts to break the news about the beginning of the new phase of his life. Before tying knot, Nadal was in a relationship with Xisca for 14 years.

The 19-time Grand Slam title winner's wedding turned out to be a star-studded event. The list of guests included several big names. Juan Carlos 1, the former King of Spain, attended the ceremony. Former world number one tennis player, Carlos Moya, was also invited. Roger Federer, however, wasn't spotted at the event. Reports claim that the Swiss icon wasn't invited, despite having been perceived as a good friend to the Spaniard.

The wedding party was organised at the La Fortaleza property. The venue is owned by Conservative Party donor Lord Lupton. The Daily Mail reports that the bride's gorgeous long-sleeved gown was designed by Rosa Clara. For the evening reception Xisca changed to another Rosa Clara creation.

Retired tennis ace David Ferrer also graced the event with his wife Marta Tomel. Argentine former player Juan Monaco and his girlfriend, Diana Arnopolous, were also spotted.

The entire year has been full of great news for Nadal. With his wedding also accomplished, the Spaniard would certainly be on cloud nine. He won 2 Grand Slam titles this season and tennis legend would indeed consider his current year to be full of both professional and personal victories.

The Spanish tennis icon is all set to return to the court later this month. He will be seen in action at the Rolex Paris Masters. The official website of the ATP Tour confirms that he would also participate in the Nitto ATP Finals at the O2 Arena in London.

With the Spaniard getting hitched, all of the "Big Four" of the tennis world have now become married men. Federer was the first one to get hitched. He married Miroslava Vavrinek in April 2009. Then Novak Djokovic made it official with Jelena Ristic in July 2014. Then, it was Andy Murray's turn in April 2015, when he married Kim Sears.

Coincidentally, all of these players experienced major success on the tennis court after getting married. Now that Nadal is only one Grand Slam title short of Federer's 20, the Spaniard would look forward to making his bride even more proud.