Paris Saint-Germain appear to be on their way to a comfortable Ligue 1 victory this season, but there is a lot of tension in the background. Apart from the possible departure of star forward Kylian Mbappe, it has now been reported that the club has decided to cut Sergio Ramos loose this summer.

Ramos is still under contract with the French giants until 2023, but since joining the club from Real Madrid last summer, he has made only nine appearances in all competitions. The Spaniard has been riddled by recurring injuries, and has not been fit enough to string together even a handful of matches. His quality is undeniably still there, as evidenced by the two goals he scored for PSG during his limited time on the pitch. However, his talents are of no use if his fitness remains an issue.

Le Parisien has claimed that the 36-year-old central defender has been made aware that PSG are not including him in their plans for the coming season. However, the former Real Madrid captain is keen on using the remaining weeks at his disposal to convince the club of his value.

On Wednesday, he did just that by contributing one of the three goals that PSG scored against Angers, bringing them ever closer to clinching the Ligue 1 title. Mbappe scored the opener in the 28th minute, before Ramos doubled the lead off a corner from former Real Madrid teammate Angel di Maria. The scenes were reminiscent of Ramos' glory days at the Santiago Bernabeu, with a number of his former teammates also there around him.

It was a magnificent moment, but one that has come too little too late. According to Marca, the PSG executives are sorely disappointed by the fact that the four-time Champions League winner was not able to make any contribution to the club's European campaign this season. After all, it is believed that he was recruited to help the club finally lift the elusive Champions League trophy.

PSG may be determined to drop Ramos, but due to his injury record, they will not be seeing as many offers as they would like. It remains to be seen what will happen once the summer transfer window opens.