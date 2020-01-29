A 19-year-old forensic psychology student wants to ensure that her father stays in prison for a very long time. Shannon Clifton from Chaddesden, Derby was saved from her abusive, paedophile father when the Derbyshire Police arrested him for impregnating her when she was 14.

Waving the anonymity clause, Shannon has been public about the abuse she faced. While Shane Clifton remains behind bars, his life sentence was reduced to 10-years. Shannon claims that Shane might attack her once he is released from prison. She claims he killed their unborn child and hopes that the court will increase his sentence for the crimes.

In October 2014, Shannon gave birth to a baby boy and a DNA test proved that Shane was the father of the child. In March 2015, Shane pleaded guilty of raping Shannon between the ages of 10 to 14. The court sentenced him to life in prison with a minimum term of 15 years. The minimum term was reduced to 10 years since Shane had pleaded guilty. His appeal to get the term reduced further was rejected.

Shannon now fears for her life once Shane is released from prison. She claims that her father nearly killed her on multiple occasions as a child, and he would not hesitate to do so again. Shannon reported further instances of abuse to the police, in hopes that Shane's sentence gets extended.

BBC reported that Derbyshire Police is investigating Shannon's claims of past abuse.

Though Shane pleaded guilty for raping Shannon between the ages of 10 and 14, she alleges the abuse started when she was six. She recalled that her father had impregnated her three times.

Shannon claims that was only 11 years old when she first became pregnant. When Shane found out, he kicked Shannon in the stomach until she miscarried. The second time she was pregnant, Shannon was 12. This time, she miscarried without her father's involvement. She got pregnant for the third time when she was 13. At the age of 14, she gave birth to her son and gave him up for adoption for a better life.

Shane has previous convictions for a violent attack on a woman whom he dragged by the hair before kicking and stomping on her head until she passed out. Shannon hopes that he will be charged with further instances of rape and for the murder of her unborn child.