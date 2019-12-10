The cause of death for rapper Juice WRLD is still pending following an autopsy, confirms The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Medical Examiners Office announced in a statement on Monday that additional studies are required to establish the cause and manner of the death of the 21-year-old artist who died after suffering a seizure at Chicago Midway Airport. Cardiac pathology, neuropathology, toxicology, and histology testing are still necessary to determine the cause of death, the statement read. Meanwhile, rumours of Juice WRLD having drug troubles have also surfaced.

Several media reports have claimed that the "Lucid Dreams" singer, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, suffered the seizure when FBI agents were confiscating drugs and guns from his private jet.

Juice suffered convulsions and went into cardiac arrest as police and federal agents were searching his and his entourage's luggage for guns and drugs at a private hangar at Midway Airport, Chicago Tribune reported quoting law enforcement sources. The source also said that officers and agents had already been waiting at the Atlantic Aviation hangar at Midway early Sunday after receiving inputs that the private plane from Los Angeles was carrying contraband.

The source further told the outlet that Juice WRLD's longtime girlfriend Ally Lotti was asked by the police if the singer had any medical issues or had ingested any drugs, to which she replied he used to take Percocet, a painkiller, and "had a drug problem."

According to the report, the search resulted in the recovery of 41 "vacuum-sealed" bags of marijuana, six bottles of prescription codeine cough syrup, two 9 mm pistols, a .40-caliber pistol, a high-capacity ammunition magazine, and metal-piercing bullets. Meanwhile, two security guards Chris Long and Henry Dean, who were with the rapper when the seizure happened, were charged with misdemeanor gun counts.

According to TMZ, it was the plane's pilot that alerted the authorities about the weapons on board the flight. The 10 passengers on board including Juice WRLD and his girlfriend were met by the agents at the hangar. The rapper allegedly swallowed several Percocet pills in an attempt to hide them after he saw the authorities approaching.

After the rapper suffered a seizure at the airport, an agent administered two doses of Narcan, an emergency treatment when an opioid overdose is suspected. He woke up but was incoherent. The paramedics took him to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 3:14 am.