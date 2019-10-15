When it comes to gaming, response time is a crucial factor that can contribute to victory. As such, players both professional and casual want the least latency as possible. While console gamers traditionally rely on controllers and joysticks, those on PC prefer a mouse and keyboard. For the latter, discerning buyers can choose from a variety of switches each with its own performance profile.

Depending on the buyer's preference, key travel is one factor still up for debate. Meanwhile, Razer is introducing its new Blade 15 Advanced which promises deeper key travel that will supposedly surprise long-time users of its gaming laptop catalogue.

Earlier this year, the company released the original version of the 2019 Blade 15 Advanced. As with portable gaming platforms, the notebook was equipped with top-shelf specifications, a sleek attractive design, Razer Chroma lighting and a responsive keyboard among other things. Even so, a review conducted by The Verge takes note of the shorter key travel.

While this is advantageous from a gaming standpoint, those who are using it for productivity might find it does not meet their expectations. Generally speaking, manufacturers normally aim to strike a balance between tactile feedback and how quickly the switches register a keystroke. The latter is beneficial for gamers, while the former makes it more comfortable for typing. Therefore, Razer is equipping its latest Blade 15 Advanced with new mechanical keyboard switches.

The Razer Blade 15 has been nominated for Best Laptop and Best Product 2019 at the Computer Shopper Awards 2019! Vote here and help us bring home the W: https://t.co/6Wt5Jj7aug pic.twitter.com/NK5orjShyk — R Î› Z Îž R (@Razer) October 9, 2019

According to tests, it offers an estimated 1.7 mm travel, which is 50 percent deeper than its predecessor. On top of the comfort, the engineers set the actuation point shorter at one-mm to benefit gamers. Moreover, each key holds an optical switch for exceptional accuracy. Normally, Razer allows its buyers to choose the configuration they need for their gaming laptop. However, the option is reportedly unavailable until 2020.

Harness the speed of light with the new Razer Blade 15â€”armed with the worldâ€™s first optical laptop keyboard: https://t.co/7kgOdq5fQA



âš¡ï¸Ultra-fast optical keyboard for rapid-fire actuation

ðŸ¤©Satisfying tactile click on every keystroke

ðŸ’ªUltra-powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics pic.twitter.com/S1SbG9Zm8b — R Î› Z Îž R (@Razer) October 14, 2019

For now, consumers are looking at a 15.6-inch full HD-resolution display with a 240-Hz refresh rate. It runs on an Intel Core-i7-9750H CPU with an Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU and 16 GB of RAM. Storage capacity is 512 GB using an NVMe SSD. The new Blade 15 Advanced is powered by an 80 Wh battery and retails for $2,649 in the US.