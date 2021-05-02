Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane decided that was not yet willing to risk playing Sergio Ramos, even though the latter has already been seen training with the rest of the squad this week. The captain was left out of the squad that faced Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday, and remains in doubt against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals in mid week.

Real Madrid fans were delighted to see Ramos on the pitch with his teammates on Thursday and Friday, as the squad prepared for the weekend encounter. However, Zidane did not included him in the squad list for Saturday. in a game which Real Madrid won 2-0.

It may be remembered that Ramos last played for the club on March 13 before picking up a muscular injury on the international break shortly after. However, the Spaniard was also sidelined for two months before that, after he underwent a knee surgery earlier in the year. On top of that, Ramos also tested positive for COVID-19 in April.

Injury troubles continue to haunt Los Blancos, with Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez ruled out for the rest of the season. Add to that the likes of Ferland Mendy and Fede Valverde, who are also injured after playing vital roles in the absence of Ramos.

Needless to say, Ramos needs to return but Zidane can't risk exacerbating his injury with a hasty comeback. There are only four games remaining in La Liga, with Real Madrid just two points behind leaders Atletico. They also have the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Chelsea, which currently stands at 1-1.

Castilla players have already been called up to fill the gaps, and Altube, Arribas, Blanco and Miguel Gutierrez will have to help hold down the fort against Osasuna. Ramos will be raring to return as soon as possible, while the club is still in contention for two major trophies.