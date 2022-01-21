Kylian Mbappe is in the middle of a tussle between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, with both clubs confident about their prospects. The Ligue 1 club want the France international to sign a new deal and remain in Paris beyond 2022, while the La Liga giants want to sign him on a free transfer and take Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 23-year-old forward has just under six months remaining on his current deal, and is allowed to talk to clubs outside France. Mbappe can agree a pre-contract and leave PSG on a free transfer when his contract expires in June.

According to ESPN correspondent Gemma Soler, Real president Florentino Perez is confident that he will sign Mbappe on a free transfer in the summer. The club have no doubts that he will snub his current employers' offer of a new deal to fulfill his dream of donning the famous white jersey of the Madrid giants.

The Spanish capital club have made Mbappe their number one target, and were even ready to make a move for him last summer. Real made an eye-watering £145 million bid for the player, but their approach was ignored by the Ligue 1 giants, who made it clear that they have no intention of parting with the in-demand forward.

PSG are not thinking of a future without their club's talisman, and are reportedly confident about convincing Mbappe to sign at least a short-term deal to remain in Paris. The 2018 World Cup winner, who looked almost certain to leave on a free transfer, has indicated recently that he could be persuaded to stay with the Parisian club.

Mbappe's U-turn will be a massive blow to Real president Perez, who was hoping to reignite the "Galactico Era" at the new Santiago Bernabeu next season. Los Blancos have also been linked with a move for Erling Haaland, who could be their alternative, if they fail to sign the French forward in five months' time.