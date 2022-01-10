Real Madrid are in danger of losing out on their primary summer transfer target - Kylian Mbappe. The Paris Saint-Germain forward has been widely tipped to join Los Blancos in the summer when his contract with the French club expires in June.

Mbappe has thus far thwarted all advances from PSG with regards to a new deal, preferring to assess all his options on the table. Along with Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland, the 2018 World Cup winner is expected to be the most prized transfer target this summer.

It is no secret that Mbappe is keen to don the legendary white jersey of the Spanish capital club, and Real president Florentino Perez is desperate to land the prolific French forward. However, according to French publication Le Parisien, the 23-year-old has given PSG fresh hope that he could sign a new short-term deal and continue his stay at the Parc des Princes beyond the summer of 2022.

It will be a massive blow to Real's summer aspirations if Mbappe performs a sudden U-turn and commits his immediate future to PSG after rejecting a number of their previous offers. The Ligue 1 giants are ready to make him among the highest paid players in Europe, surpassing teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

Mbappe is keen to win the Champions League and with PSG ready to spend money to sign Europe's best, the Frenchman is reportedly ready to sign a short-term deal to try and fulfil his ambitions in his homeland. The France international is certain that he can still fulfil his dream of playing regularly at the Santiago Bernabeu at a later stage in his career.

Real are allowed to now open talks with Mbappe owing to his contract situation with PSG, but the French forward remains fully focused on his season with the Ligue 1 champions. Moreover, PSG have drawn the Madrid giants in the Champions League round of 16, which Mbappe has vowed to win for his club.