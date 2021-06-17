Even though it was a long time coming, Real Madrid fans were still left reeling when the official announcement was released by the club very early on Thursday morning: Sergio Ramos is officially leaving after 16 years.

The brief statement was posted on the club's website, stating simply: "Real Madrid C. F. announces that today, Thursday 17 June, at 12:30 p.m., an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos will be held, which will be attended by our president Florentino Pérez."

The club further stated that the captain will face the media to speak about his departure shortly after the tribute. Previous reports have revealed that the Spaniard will be given a farewell ceremony that will also feature all of the trophies that he has won during his 16-years of service to the Real Madrid crest. That includes a whopping haul of 22 titles.

Ramos was unable to find a compromise with the club after he turned down a one-year extension that was offered back in January. He was reported to have been seeking at least a two-year deal, and was unwilling to accept a pay cut citing the belief that the club will use the funds to bring in Kylian Mbappe while sacrificing the pay of its existing players.

Last week, the club withdrew the long standing offer after Ramos refused to budge. Instead, they started to focus on how best to give him a proper send-off. No news has been released about the 34-year-old's next destination, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has ruled out a comeback to Sevilla FC. In a tweet, Romano said: "Sergio Ramos will NOT join Sevilla. It's never been an option, they're not interested in Ramos and the comeback is not even considered. He's in talks with another club, not Sevilla."

Back in December, Ramos reportedly spoke of an offer from Paris Saint-Germain, which the French club has not confirmed to the public. The press conference will likely reveal some answers, but for now, the entire Madridismo is focusing on paying tribute to one of the most iconic figures in the club's history.