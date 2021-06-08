Real Madrid fans need to be ready to say goodbye to enigmatic captain Sergio Ramos, who is reportedly leaving the club this summer. The decision has been made after a lengthy period wherein both parties were unable to see eye to eye. Now that an agreement seems impossible for a contract extension, the club is said to be preparing a special farewell.

Ramos will be out of contract on June 30, and negotiations for an extension have failed to produce results even after over a year and five months. Talks started last year, with the last offer having been rejected by Ramos in January.

The Spaniard reportedly wants at least a two-year extension, with the club only willing to offer a one-year deal as is customary for players who are in their 30s. Real Madrid waited until the end of the season for Ramos to reconsider his position, but he was unwilling to back down.

Read more Sergio Ramos absent from Real Madrid kit launch, hints at exit this summer

According to Spanish publication ABC, the club has now decided to take the offer off the table, and are now focusing on giving the captain a fitting send-off. The club reportedly plans a showcase which would feature Ramos alongside the whopping 22 trophies that the club has won throughout his tenure.

The Spaniard rose to the role of captain, after cementing his place in the lineup for the past decade and a half. Ramos moved to the capital from Sevilla in 2005, in a transfer that is still hurting his home town. Ramos receives a lot of hostility whenever the club visits Sevilla, with the home crowd showing their disappointment in his decision to become a Real Madrid player.

Nevertheless, he found his new home and has turned himself into one of the most well-loved captains of Los Blancos, especially after having figured so prominently in so many memorable victories over the years.

Contradicting reports across Spain have claimed that Ramos will not be leaving the club, and his wife and kids want to remain in Madrid. Either way, nothing is confirmed until the official announcement is made.