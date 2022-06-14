Cristiano Ronaldo led the tributes after Marcelo announced his departure from Real Madrid on Monday. The Brazilian defender joined Los Blancos from Fluminese in 2007, and is leaving the club after 16 years having won 25 trophies with the club.

Marcelo's contract expires on June 30 and he announced his departure during a tribute ceremony hosted at Real Madrid City. The former Brazil international was emotional, but labelled it his "happiest day" at the club owing to the legacy he is leaving behind.

The 34-year-old also confirmed that we was not retiring from the game, as he believes he can continue to play at a high level. It is unclear at the moment if he will remain in Europe or return to his homeland and join his boyhood club Fluminese.

"Today is my happiest day here because I've done everything I set out to do and I leave here feeling happy. I leave behind a legacy for the youngsters," Marcelo said during his tribute ceremony, as quoted on Real Madrid's official site. "I haven't thought about what I'm going to miss because you can't miss something you have".

"I haven't thought about retiring, I think I can continue to play and play well. I don't think it would be a problem to play against Madrid because of the fondness I have for them. If I have to do it one day, I'm very professional and Madrid showed me how to be that way. I'm ready for anything that might come my way".

Ronaldo, who won four Champions League titles with Marcelo, led the tributes to the legendary Brazilian. He was accompanied by a number of current and former Real players, while fans of the club like Ferrari Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz also paid tribute.

"More than a teammate, a brother that football gave me," Ronaldo wrote on Twitter. "On and off the pitch, one of the greatest stars with whom I had the pleasure of sharing a dressing room. Go for it all in this new adventure, Marcelo!"

Mais do que um companheiro de equipa, um irmão que o futebol me deu. Dentro e fora dos campos, um dos maiores craques com quem tive o prazer de partilhar um balneário. Vai com tudo nessa nova aventura, Marcelo! 🙌🏽🙏🏽👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/Rjgb5R3DAd — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 13, 2022

"You arrived as a child. How many times I shouted "Marcelooooo, come back!" Thank you for being such a legend. A big hug my friend and all the best for the future," Iker Casillas shared on social media.

Llegaste siendo un niño. La de veces que te gritaba: “Marceloooooo,bajaaaaa!!!”



Gracias por tanto leyenda. Abrazo fuerte amigo y lo mejor para el futuro 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/zvuSfNJwgj — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) June 13, 2022

Current teammates Vinicius Jr. and Toni Kroos also heaped praise on the veteran left-back with the latter labelling Marcelo the greatest left sided defender of all time.

"Marcelo! Thanks for everything! Legend as the player with the most titles at the best club in the world," Vincius Junior said. "It was a pleasure to play and learn from you. Monster inside and outside. Eternal 12."