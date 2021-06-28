Raphael Varane recently celebrated his tenth anniversary as a Real Madrid player. While it is believed that he will be leaving the Spanish capital this summer, the club made it clear that they are desperate to have him continue.

It has been widely reported that the Frenchman has rejected the contract extension that was offered to him by Los Blancos. Now that the departure of captain Sergio Ramos has been confirmed, it appears as though the club is not keen on losing more key first-team players.

In a post to mark ten years since Varane joined the club back on June 27, 2011, Real Madrid said: "The Frenchman made his official debut on September 21, 2011, against Racing Santander and has gone on to become a regular starter in the first team. He is now one of the club captains and proved to be a key figure in the Real Madrid side that clinched four Champions League trophies in five years."

The post went on to speak of the central defender's other achievements: "His silverware list boasts 18 trophies: four Champions League titles, four Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, three league titles, one Copa del Rey and three Supercopas de Espana. Varane also won the World Cup with France in 2018."

Varane's contract is set to expire in 2022, and he is reportedly looking for a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain this summer. However, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez himself indicated that he has not given up on the Frenchman.

"[Varane] is playing at the European Championship and, when he comes back we will ask him [if he wants to stay]," Perez said in an interview last week.

"He is at Real Madrid and he has a year left on his contract. We haven't received offers for Varane. He is a gentleman and if he wants to go, he will say that," said Perez, seemingly slamming rumours that suggested that the player is eager to leave.

Apart from Varane, Perez also said that he has no intention of releasing Marcelo, who is not the club's captain after the departure of Ramos. It appears as though losing their captain is one too many for Real Madrid, and they will be fighting to maintain stability by keeping their key players even as they also aim to make some big signings this summer.