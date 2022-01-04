Antonio Rudiger's agent Sahr Senesie has officially opened talks with interested suitors, with his client's contract with Chelsea expiring in June. Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are all thought to be interested in acquiring the German defender's services ahead of next season.

The 28-year-old has just six months remaining on his deal with the Blues, and that allows him to talk to clubs outside England and agree a pre-contract to complete a free transfer in the summer. Rudiger has been a vital part of Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's squad this season, having made 20 appearances in the Premier League, more than any other outfield player at the club.

According to Sky Sports, Senesie, who is also Rudiger's half-brother, has begun talks with interested suitors about a potential pre-contract agreement for his client. Apart from the aforementioned clubs, Manchester United are also said to be interested in the defender, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick said to be a big fan of the Germany international.

Chelsea are keen to retain Rudiger's services and have been in talks with the center-back for a number of months over a new deal. The Blues' offer, however, has been rejected by the player and his agent after they offered wages less than half of what the other top players at the club earn.

Real were expected to be leading the race for his signature, with reports indicating that they had an informal agreement with Rudiger's agent. However, according to Managing Madrid, they have now dropped out of the race after hearing the player's hefty wage demands.

The Chelsea star is expected to be currently earning around €100,000, and has demanded €230,000, which is more than double to sign a new contract. Real have baulked at his request and are not willing to pay such high wages to a player, who could only be a backup to current starters Eder Militao and David Alaba.

Rudiger holds Tuchel in high regard after the German coach reignited his Chelsea career after former manager Frank Lampard had pushed him out of the starting XI, and it is expected that Tuchel could play a major role in his decision. In the end, it will depend on the west London club's ability to match the player's demands in order to convince him to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.