Kylian Mbappe is persona non grata in Madrid at the moment. He once said that it is his dream to one day play for Real Madrid, but at the moment not a single person connected with the club wants him anywhere near the Santiago Bernabeu.

On Saturday, ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's final Ligue 1 match against Metz, Mbappe stood beside club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and held up a PSG shirt with 2025 printed across the back. It's the confirmation of a contract extension that PSG had been working all year to get, and the satisfied grin across Al-Khelaifi's face says it all.

It's a slap across the face of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who had made an offer last summer that was rejected by the French side. Another offer was made this year, and even Mbappe's mother admitted that they had fruitful talks with Los Blancos, landing a deal almost identical to the one that PSG had on the table. However, this time around, the rejection was directly made by Mbappe himself, who would have been free to make the move once his contract expires in June.

The Frenchman ultimately made the decision to stay in Paris, despite his supposed childhood dream to play for Real Madrid. What he does not realise, is that the Real Madrid train already passed him several times and it has now gone on its way, and there is very little chance for it to ever come again after what transpired over the past few months.

🔴🔵 #KylianCestParis https://t.co/x65CgD5hpO — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 21, 2022

PSG shared the news on Twitter, and Madridistas all over the world made their feelings known. "He can forget the dream, as long as Perez breathes oxygen he won't ever play at the Bernabeu," said one fan.

"No longer welcome" said another, while others made memes out of Mbappe's infamous childhood photo where he is shown surrounded by Cristiano Ronaldo posters in his bedroom. However, these have been edited to show money instead of the Real Madrid legend's photos.

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that it is still Mbappe's dream to join Real Madrid, to which fans responded by saying: "Stay in your farmers league," and "Money vs. Passion, unfortunately, money won."

Meanwhile, other fans pointed out that the current Real Madrid squad eliminated PSG from the UEFA Champions League and made it to the final, showing no need for Mbappe. Others also cursed Mbappe's future, saying that he will never achieve legend status because of the decision he made.

Even Real Madrid players appeared to throw shade, including Karim Benzema who shared a photo of his injured hand pointing up to the sky straight towards a Real Madrid logo. He followed this up with a photo of rapper Tupac allegedly with the friend that betrayed him. Many fans interpret this post as the Frenchman's way of calling out his countryman on the betrayal.