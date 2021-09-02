Real Madrid went all out to sign Kylian Mbappe during the recently concluded summer transfer window, but all their efforts were either thwarted or ignored by Paris Saint-Germain. The French forward was also keen to move to the Santiago Bernabeu, but will now have to wait until January to get his dream move.

Los Blancos are certain that PSG will be relentless in their mission to convince Mbappe to sign a new deal. The La Liga giants are hoping that he can withstand the lure of PSG's offers, and sign a pre-contract agreement with Real next January, when he will have just six months remaining on his current deal.

The Madrid giants stepped up their pursuit of Mbappe in the final week of the transfer window with an opening offer of €160 million (£128m), which was swiftly rejected by the Ligue 1 club. Real were not put off by PSG's rejection and went in with another bid worth €170 million plus €10 million in add-ons, which was also turned down.

Finally, on transfer deadline day they reportedly went in with a €200 million (£178m) offer, which was simply ignored by the Parisian club, much to the surprise of the La Liga outfit and Mbappe. They are now hopeful of returning in January to make yet another move to sign him on a pre-contract agreement.

According to Marca, Real are fearful that PSG will try different ways to put pressure on Mbappe to sign a new deal before January 2022, when he will be free to agree a pre-contract with clubs outside France. The France international has thus far turned down multiple offers, but PSG are expected to renew their efforts in the coming months.

Moreover, Real also believe that Mbappe will have other PSG players in his ear in the coming months urging him to stay at the Parc des Princes beyond this season. The fans, meanwhile, have shown their displeasure at Mbappe courting Real openly, but if he continues to score goals in abundance, the mood is expected to change.

On Wednesday, a report from French publication Le Parisien revealed that PSG had made a €45 million per season offer to Mbappe, which the player turned down. The club are ready to make him the highest paid player in the club, even above the likes of Neymar and summer arrival Lionel Messi.