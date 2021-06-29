Real Madrid have identified Leicester City star Wesley Fofana as a potential replacement for Raphael Varane should the Frenchman leave the club this summer.

The France U21 international has been a revelation since moving to the Premier League last summer. He joined Leicester in a £36.5 million deal from St. Etienne and has cemented his place as the starting center-back under Brendan Rodgers.

Fofana made 38 appearances for the Foxes last season, helping them finish fifth in the Premier League while also playing a key role in their FA Cup winning campaign. According to Spanish publication Fichajes, Carlo Ancelotti has identified him as a potential replacement for Varane.

Varane has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer after he declined Real's offer of a contract extension. The Red Devils had a bid of £50 million turned down by the Spanish giants with the club holding out for £80 million from any interested club.

Los Blancos are reluctant to let Varane leave this summer, especially since they have already lost long time skipper Sergio Ramos. The La Liga giants are expected to hold further talks with the 2018 World Cup winner in the hope of convincing him to extend his deal beyond 2022.

In the event that Varane refuses a new deal, he will be sold this summer as Real have no intention of losing him on a free transfer next year. Apart from United, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the four-time Champions League winner, but will have to meet the La Liga club's £80 million price tag.

Meanwhile, Real's pursuit of Fofana will also not be an easy one with the defender contracted to Leicester until 2025. The Foxes are certain to demand a hefty fee to allow the Frenchman to move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

However, if Fofana indicates that he wants to make the switch, the Leicestershire club will not stand in his way. Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers has made it clear that he does not want any player that is not fully committed to the club.