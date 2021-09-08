Former Real Madrid striker Ronaldo Nazario has a lot of experience playing in a star-studded squad. He was one of the pillars of Real Madrid's original "Galacticos" era, and he is now giving Paris Saint-Germain a warning that they can't expect to win the UEFA Champions League this season simply based on the number of superstars they have on the team.

PSG were extremely aggressive during the recently concluded summer transfer window which saw them adding both former captains of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. It was an unbelievable feat that they pulled off free transfers for both Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi in the same transfer window.

Apart from Ramos and Messi, PSG already have Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe in their squad. They were also able to bring in Euro 2020 hero Gianluigi Donnarumma, as well as Achraf Hakimi and Georginio Wijnaldum this summer, plus a handful of others.

The PSG squad is indeed formidable based on their individual achievements, but Ronaldo thinks that the Ligue 1 outfit is not a shoo-in for the UCL title. During an appearance on the DAZN programme "El Presidente," the current Real Valladolid president said, "It is still too early to say who will win the Champions League."

He admits that PSG have an advantage and are perhaps favourites to win, but there are no guarantees. "The picture begins to take shape at the quarter-final stage. Paris Saint-Germain are in pole position, but it's one thing to talk and another to play," he said, as quoted by Marca.

"There are many factors that influence the outcome on the pitch. I played for Real Madrid for almost five seasons, in the team of the Galacticos, and I never won the Champions League," he added, speaking from his experience at the Spanish capital.

"Winning is never automatic, even if you have the best players in your team, and that also applies to PSG."

Nevertheless, he had some positive things to say about PSG, particularly Kylian Mbappe, who is a Real Madrid transfer target. "He has similar attributes to me. He has incredible qualities, with remarkable technique that he executes at great speed," he said.

While admitting that he likes Mbappe, Ronaldo did not mention any plans of trying to make an offer when the player's contract expires next summer. It is a well-known fact that Real Madrid plan to sign a pre-contract agreement with the Frenchman by January, but PSG will do everything to convince him to sign a contract extension instead.