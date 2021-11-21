There were some disturbing scenes at the Spanish capital on Friday, after Real Madrid player Gareth Bale was hit with various types of abuse outside the club's training facilities at Valdebebas.

According to a report by Spanish publication Marca, a small group of Real Madrid supporters gathered outside the training ground and hurled verbal abuse at Bale. They also threw various objects at the Welshman's car.

Unfortunately, the fans are becoming increasingly hostile towards Bale, who returned from international duty with yet another injury. Eyebrows were raised all over Madrid when Wales called up Bale for the recently-concluded international break, given the fact that he had been sidelined for nine weeks beforehand.

However, manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that the player was cleared by the medical team. He played for Wales in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, but has returned to Madrid with a knock that will likely keep him out until December or perhaps even the new year.

As a result, expletives were hurled at Bale, with fans angry about the way he is prioritising national team duty over Real Madrid.

Following a promising start to the season, Bale picked up an injury on August 28 against Real Betis in La Liga. He was on the mend and was fit enough to play for Wales, but he picked up another injury that will keep him from playing for Los Blancos.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti still remembers Bale's stellar performances for the club, including goals in two UEFA Champions League finals. He also said that he was happy about the Wales call-up, but even he won't be pleased to welcome back an injured player.

The Welshman's contract runs out at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen if he will be able to return to action and turn things around. He should be remembered as a club legend, but not he is on his way to leaving on a very sour note.