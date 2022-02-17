Real Madrid CF have reportedly become more aggressive in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer. Interestingly, the news came out just days after Los Blancos were dealt with a heavy blow in the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, who is believed to be their main transfer target.

On Tuesday, Real Madrid faced PSG at the Parc des Princes in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 encounter. PSG dominated the match, but the visitors would have been able to hold on to a draw if not for some late heroics by Mbappe. The Frenchman almost single-handedly weaved past the Real Madrid defenders before sending the ball through the legs of Thibaut Courtois and into the corner of the net.

Even though he has kept no secret about his desire to join Los Blancos, Mbappe did not hesitate to celebrate his goal in front of the home fans and potentially his future teammates. Real Madrid fans were impressed by Mbappe's skills, but they were less than happy to see him use those skills against their own team.

It is believed that a pre-contract between Mbappe and Real Madrid will be signed after the completion of the second leg, but Mbappe has been denying that his future has been decided. He has clarified that he has not yet made an agreement with the Spanish giants, and anything can still happen until his contract runs out at the end of the current campaign.

Meanwhile, Football España reports that Real Madrid are not just sitting around waiting for the Frenchman. They have reportedly made a solid offer for Haaland, who is available this summer on a rumoured €75million release clause.

It is unclear how this will affect the Mbappe transfer, and if either player will be put off by the prospect of playing for the same team. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is not bothered by the idea of having both big names in the squad, even with Karim Baenzema still in top form. He is determined to start a new "Galacticos" era at the new Santiago Bernabeu, and the first step is landing the hottest forwards that are currently available.