Martin Ødegaard confirmed his return to Real Madrid himself, through a thank you video addressed to Real Sociedad. He expressed his gratitude towards the Basque team, where he had been on loan for the past season.

In a video shared on the official Real Sociedad Twitter page, Ødegaard thanked the team and its fans for what he calls an "unforgettable year." He went on to recall his fond memories from his short but sweet stint with the club. "I've enjoyed some great times at Real Sociedad, from the day of my presentation, my first goal for the club, the team ending in the European places and making the Copa del Rey final," he said.

Y compromiso. Ha sido un año inolvidable. Tusen takk, Martintxo

After arriving at Real Madrid as a teenager, he spent two years on loan in Holland. However, it was during his one-year stint at Real Sociedad where he really showed his true potential. Ødegaard played just 36 games but quickly established himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in La Liga. He scored 7 goals and made 9 assists throughout the 2019-2020 season, and was instrumental in helping the club qualify for the Europa League and reach the Copa del Rey final.

It is clear that Ødegaard enjoyed his stay with Real Sociedad, with the club also expressing its appreciation. In another post, the club said, "It's difficult for a player to make such a big impression in such a short space of time, but Martin Ødegaard did precisely that here at Real Sociedad."

Es difícil calar tanto en tan poco tiempo, te deseamos lo mejor. Eskerrik asko, Martintxo

They went on to express their well wishes for the player. "We will never forget everything you did to help us enjoy this unforgettable season. For his goals, football, character, effort and humility, Martin will be remembered with great affection by the whole Real Sociedad family. Thank You Martintxo, we wish you all the best for your future."

The Norwegian midfielder spent his time in San Sebastian gaining the experience he needs to finally claim his spot in the Real Madrid first team. Following a La Liga winning season but also falling short in the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is determined to rebuild the club for the coming season. Ødegaard will now have the opportunity to learn alongside some of the best midfielders in the world such as Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.