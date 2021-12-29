The big story in the upcoming January transfer window was expected to be Kylian Mbappe's move from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid. However, recent events have made the situation more complicated, and the Frenchman has confirmed that he will be staying in Paris at least for the time being.

While the possibility of finally fulfilling his dream of becoming a Real Madrid player still looms over the horizon, Mbappe has assured PSG fans that he will finish the current season with the club. In an interview with CNN, the World Cup winning forward said, "I'm happy with PSG and I will finish the season [with PSG] 100 percent."

He also opened up about the complications brought about by the fact that PSG have been drawn against Real Madrid in the last-16 of the UEFA Champions League. The football world has been abuzz due to the possibility of Mbappe making the switch before the first leg is played on February 15.

Read more Real Madrid. PSG tensions on the rise ahead of Champions League clash

"I will give everything I have to win the Champions League, the league and the cup and to give all the pleasure to the fans, because they deserve it," he said, adding, "I think I deserve to win something great with PSG."

He had nothing but good words for the city and the club despite openly speaking about his desire to leave last summer. "Paris is my city, it's where I was born, it's where I grew up. To play for PSG, it's an amazing feeling to play with your family and friends alongside of you," he said.

Mbappe also admitted that he is proud to be playing alongside Lionel Messi, despite growing up idolising Cristiano Ronaldo. "It's also a big pleasure for me to say to my kids and to my friends that I played with [Lionel Messi]. We have to enjoy seeing him in Paris. It's an amazing moment in the history of the game."

Mbappe also shared that he is still comfortable at the Parc des Princes despite telling the club that he wanted to join Real Madrid. However, he did not speak about the possibility of signing a contract extension.

He may or may not sign a pre-contract agreement with the Spanish giants in January, but Mbappe could still walk away on a free transfer if the Parisians fail to get him to agree to an extension by the time his contract expires in the summer.

Either way, the 23-year-old made it clear that he plans to defend the PSG badge until the end of the current campaign, even if it means trying to beat Real Madrid.