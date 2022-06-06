Spanish tennis sensation Rafael Nadal won an unprecedented 14th French Open title on Sunday, which also marked his 22nd men's singles Grand Slam title. Spanish football giants Real Madrid were one of the first to congratulate Nadal, who is an honorary club member.

In a social media post that was shared just moments after Nadal scored the championship point at Roland Garros, Real Madrid said, "Congratulations on this historic feat, @RafaelNadal. It's an honour being able to enjoy a great madridista and honorary club member as the best tennis player of all-time. Congratulations on your 22nd Grand Slam, your 14th @rolandgarros title, without doubt a magic number in 2022."

Indeed, 14 is a magic number for both Nadal and Real Madrid. The tennis star secured his 14th French Open title after dominating the final against Casper Ruud 6-3,6-3,6-0 on Sunday. A week prior, Real Madrid secured their record-extending UEFA Champions League trophy just a few miles away at the Stade de France in Paris. Nadal was incidentally in the stands to witness the final against English side Liverpool.

The two sporting legends have a lot of respect for each other, with Nadal openly declaring his allegiance to Real Madrid despite being born and raised in Mallorca. The club, in turn, made him an honourary member and has even included him in the preview video that was released ahead of the final.

It is an interesting relationship, and the double victory in Paris this year is certain to be remembered by fans of both Nadal and Los Blancos.

Following his victory on Sunday, Nadal won his second consecutive Grand Slam this year, and 22nd overall. That also moves him two ahead of rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic who have 20 major titles each.

Nadal is now 36 years old, making him the oldest French Open men's singles champion. He knows full well that he may not have many more years left on the professional tour. On the other hand, Real Madrid are determined to go for their 15th Champions League title and many more.

This year has been more meaningful for Nadal, who thought last year that he would be forced to retire due to a foot deformity that he had been dealing with all his life. He also suffered a rib injury earlier this year, yet, he was able to switch gears when needed, and has won the first two majors of the year.

Next Grand Slam stop will be Wimbledon, and it remains to be seen how he will feel in the coming days. If he feels strong enough, he may even be able to go for the calendar slam in 2022.

"I don't know what will happen in the future but I will keep fighting to keep going," Nadal said, as he spoke to the audience after receiving his trophy.