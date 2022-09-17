The ink is not even dry on Roger Federer's heartfelt letter announcing his retirement from professional tennis. However, reports claim that Spanish football giants Real Madrid CF are planning to stage an epic one-on-one exhibition match between the Swiss maestro and their very own Spanish tennis hero, Rafael Nadal.

This ambitious encounter will be staged at the newly-renovated Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, which is the home of Real Madrid. According to ESPN, the club wants to treat up to 80,000 tennis fans to a memorable final encounter between the two big tennis rivals.

The Santiago Bernabeu is primarily a football stadium, and its seating capacity is about twice more than any existing tennis venue. A tennis match on the hallowed ground of Real Madrid's home stadium will surely be one for the history books if it indeed pushes through.

Real Madrid want to host a tennis match between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the newly renovated Santiago Bernabeu.



As of now, the club itself has not confirmed this plan. Federer and Nadal, meanwhile, are focused on the upcoming Laver Cup. The two of them will join forces with four other players to form Team Europe. They will be facing six of the best from the rest of the world.

The Laver Cup will be Federer's final competitive outing, and fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to see him in action for the last time at the O2 Arena in London later this month.

The two players have so far remained mum about the rumoured exhibition, which does not have a set date yet. However, Federer confirmed that he won't disappear entirely from tennis, but he won't be back on the professional tour.

In his farewell tribute to Federer, Nadal also confirmed that he is looking forward to working with his old rival and friend in the future, albeit not on the Grand Slam stage.