Eight Real Madrid players represented their national team sides at the European Championship. Now, six of those players have gone on holiday following the elimination of their respective teams. New Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is getting ready to welcome his squad back to Valdebebas to start pre-season training, but a handful will be kept away by the Tokyo Olympics.

Training is set to begin by the first week of July with a reduced group of players who did not go on international duty. A week later, French players Karim Benzema, Raphael Varane are expected to return. Luka Modric of Croatia, Toni Kroos of Germany and the club's new signing from Austria, David Alaba, will also converge under their new coach. Gareth Bale will also be making his way back to the Spanish capital, and it remains to be seen how he will figure in the Italian manager's plans.

Meanwhile, a handful of players are still on international duty and will likely return at a later date. Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard are still with the Belgian side at the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

Over at the other side of the world, Casemiro and Vinicius Junior are still with Brazil at the Copa America, so is Fede Valverde with Uruguay. Both teams are still in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Once the continental competitions wrap up, a handful of Los Blancos will still be kept away from training due to the Tokyo Olympics. Jesus Vallejo, Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio were called up for the Spain squad despite being left out of the Euro 2020 roster. That means they could be in Japan until August 6.

Ancelotti won't be left with much time to train with his full squad before the next La Liga Santander season begins. Furthermore, it still remains to be seen if the club will be able to push through with any big summer transfer signings. Real Madrid is said to be targeting Kylian Mbappe, who is now in the middle of a standoff with Paris Saint-Germain about his contract.