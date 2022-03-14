The Kylian Mbappe transfer saga to Real Madrid is turning into a real rollercoaster ride. After the conclusion of the UEFA Champions League last-16 clash between Los Blancos and Paris Saint-Germain, various updates have come to the fore, with the latest stating that the transfer deal has been agreed since January.

At the end of the winter transfer window, "leaked" reports had claimed that Mbappe had already signed a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid. However, those reports were denied by Mbappe himself, who said ahead of the first leg of the Champions League tie that he hasn't made a final decision on the matter yet.

After Real Madrid eliminated PSG 3-2 on aggregate last week, it became clear that progress will soon be made. Marca broke the news that a transfer contract will be signed by the end of this week, which may be referring to the actual transfer deal as opposed to a pre-contract agreement that may have already been sorted back on January 30.

Now, Spanish journalist Roman Alvarez dropped a bombshell via social media saying that there is truth in the previous reports that claimed Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe had already come to an agreement in January.

While PSG were reported to have put forward a new contract extension offer in February, Mbappe had apparently already made up his mind by then and it is only a matter of finalising the details of the final contract.

Alvarez claims that Mbappe's lawyer, Delphine Verheyden, was present at the signing, which was attended by a number of Real Madrid's representatives.

Despite these developments, an official announcement is not expected until the end of the season. Real Madrid will do it out of respect, and the player has always expressed him commitment to PSG while he wears their shirt. He showed during the Champions League clash with Real Madrid that he is still focused on doing what he can for the French giants, even if it meant scoring twice against Los Blancos.

PSG are currently still in a strong position to win Ligue 1, and Mbappe is expected to play a central role in their bid for the title until the very end.