Real Madrid are set to open their doors for a number of departures when the January transfer window opens in less than a weeks' time. Los Blancos have a number of high earning first-team stars warming the bench, and are keen to offload them to slash their wage bill and raise funds for a summer rebuild.

Gareth Bale and Isco are on top of the list of players that the Spanish giants want to offload, with both players struggling for game time under Carlo Ancelotti this season. The duo are both out of contract at the end of the current campaign, and are certain to leave, but Real are hoping to secure a fee for them next month.

According to Marca, the Madrid club is open to offers for Bale and Isco, while Ancelotti is also looking at a number of players that have failed to contribute in the first-half of the campaign. The Welshman has not played since August, while Isco has made just seven appearances from the bench.

Bale and Isco joined Real in 2013, and have helped the club to a number of trophies including four Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns. The former has not been a regular in the starting XI since the 2018-19 season, and spent last season on loan with former club Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League.

Apart from the aforementioned duo, the likes of Marcelo, Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard are also being touted as potential sale candidates. The trio remain part of Ancelotti's plans, but their poor showing in the first-half of the campaign will see Real accept suitable offers, if they arrive during the January transfer window.

Marcelo is expected to leave the club when his contract expires in the summer, with Los Blancos ready to respect any decision the veteran left-back makes owing to his dedicated service to the club for over a decade. Hazard, on the other hand, has struggled to capture the form he showed at Chelsea that earned him a mega money move to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019.