Leading up to the summer transfer window, it was widely believed that the biggest story would be Kylian Mbappe's move from PSG to Real Madrid. Instead, the striker opted to sign a contract extension with the Ligue 1 champions. Real Madrid quickly moved on from the snub, and swept up French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni instead. The former Monaco man revealed during his presentation that he slammed the door at Mbappe's invitation to join him at PSG.

For Tchouameni, it was a no-brainer. When Real Madrid came knocking at his door, he immediately knew what he wanted to do. "As soon as Real Madrid's offer came along, I told my agent to close the deal," Tchouameni said at a press conference after his presentation.

He revealed that while other clubs made offers, his first choice was always Los Blancos. He also shared that the 14-time European Champions made a big impression on him on their way to winning the UEFA Champions League title this season.

"By the Champions League final there were already negotiations with Real Madrid and it's true that when I saw the games against PSG or [Manchester] City I wrote to my agent and said 'Do everything possible to take me there, please'," he shared.

Read more Real Madrid president slams Mbappe, PSG in latest speech

Tchouameni then confirmed that Mbappe, who had already decided to stay at PSG, asked him to come the Parc des Princes. However, unlike Mbappe, he chose to pursue his dream of becoming a Real Madrid player. "Kylian Mbappe decided to stay at PSG and he already knew I was leaving Monaco and wanted to know if I could go to PSG, but I told him I wanted [to sign for] Real Madrid and he understood perfectly."

The 22-year-old midfielder also confirmed that he had spoken to manager Carlo Ancelotti before making his decision. Likewise, fellow French internationals Karim Benzema and Eduardo Camavinga helped him see that heading to the Santiago Bernabeu was the best choice for him.

"I have been lucky enough to speak to Benzema and Camavinga. In the case of Camavinga we have seen how he has improved in his first year and I will be lucky enough to play at the club with the best striker in the world," he said.

The midfielder is being seen as part of the future generation at Real Madrid, and he has some big shoes to fill. Currently, the midfield trio of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric is the most hailed in all of Europe.

The France international knows that he will need to be patient and flexible as the transition slowly takes place. "I've played with two midfielders since I was a kid and at Real Madrid my position would be a No.6 in a 4-3-3, but I can play as a No.8 too. I can play in both positions. I have no problem playing at the back or the front."

Ancelotti will have a lot of big decisions to make this coming season, with some major rotations expected in the starting XI.