Luka Modric wants to play for Real Madrid for another season, despite being offered a lucrative deal to join forces with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese star has just signed with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr in a record-breaking deal, and the club reportedly tried to tempt the Croatian to also make the move.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Al-Nassr is on a mission to become the Real Madrid of the Middle East. They have raised their profile significantly with the signing of Ronaldo, but they are not planning on stopping there.

Al-Nassr directors as well as the club president all flew to Madrid to complete Ronaldo's signing before the new year. The former Real Madrid forward still keeps a home in the Spanish capital, and he had returned there with his family after leaving Manchester.

Apparently, the Al-Nassr officials tried to hit two birds with one stone during their trip. They also approached Luka Modric, whose current contract with the Champions League and La Liga title holders expired at the end of the current season.

However, Modric turned down the offer as well as another big money deal from a Major League Soccer club in the United States. The 37-year-old may be advancing in age, but he has proven time and again that he is not past his peak. In fact, he just led Croatia to the bronze medal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

As such, Real Madrid are reportedly delighted to know that he intends to stay, even though no contract renewal has been discussed just yet.

Al-Nassr will have to wait a bit longer if they want to sign the Croatian, but they already have their sights set on another former Real Madrid superstar. Sergio Ramos will be out of contract with PSG this summer, and he is reportedly being eyed to reunite with Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.