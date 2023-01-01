Cristiano Ronaldo has well and truly conquered Saudi Arabia. Just hours after football club Al-Nassr officially confirmed the Portuguese star's signing, fans have flocked to merchandise stores to purchase the new Ronaldo club jersey.

On Friday, Al-Nassr finally announced the incredible £173 million a year deal that will keep Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia until 2025. He will join the club for the remaining half of the current season after cutting ties with Premier League side Manchester United before the World Cup. Apart from the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign, has a contract for a further two full seasons with Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo has claimed the crown as the highest paid athlete with this new deal, but the club is immediately reaping the rewards. Ronaldo has not even kicked a single ball for the Middle Eastern club, but he is already paying for his own salary thanks to the massive revenue that he is bringing in.

Fans have been lining up to get their hands on the number 7 Ronaldo jersey, and the club has been busy trying to keep up with the demand. Apart from jersey sales, the club's Instagram account gained 5 million followers almost overnight since making the announcement. Ticket sales for their upcoming matches are also expected to shoot up.

Ronaldo is always Christiano: Only hours after #CristianoRonaldo penned a two-year contract with Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr, #crowds flocked to a football kit store in #Riyadh to buy the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's new club jersey. pic.twitter.com/ovvgHUWZ2S — Stephen Mutoro (@smutoro) December 31, 2022

The news did not come as a surprise, with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner having been linked to Al-Nassr since the summer. The speculations were rife, but there had also been some contradicting reports. However, deal is now done, putting an end to the guessing game.

The transfer marks the end of an era, with Ronaldo leaving European football behind for the first time. He also confirmed that his World Cup dream is over, but has so far held back from announcing his international retirement.