Eden Hazard has been spending most of his time on the Real Madrid bench both at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu and even during the time they spent at Valdebebas last season. However, the recent coronavirus outbreak at the club has presented him with a "now or never" opportunity to elbow himself into the starting lineup.

Hazard's time with Los Blancos never really took off, with injuries keeping him from realising his full potential ever since he arrived way back in 2019. He promised to finally step up this season, but that hasn't happened thus far, with his last start coming in Los Blancos' humiliating loss at the hands of Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Champions League on September 28.

Since then, his longest appearance had been a 21-minute stint off the bench against Osasuna. He was believed to have recovered from his latest injury, but he was hit with a stomach bug that made him miss more matches.

Now, the prime opportunity may have just arrived for the Belgian. Following the Madrid Derby last Sunday, several Real Madid players returned positive Covid-19 test results. Initially, veterans Marcelo and Luka Modric were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus, before Andriy Lunin, Rodrygo Goes, Marco Asensio and Gareth Bale also tested positive along with assistant coach Davide Ancelotti.

Incidentally, Karim Benzema is also in doubt for the upcoming match against Cadiz on Sunday, due to muscular discomfort that he had been feeling since last week. Vinicius Junior appears to be in the pink of health so far, but Ancelotti may find himself with no choice but to call up Hazard, even though the two players share the same position on the left flank.

Lucas Vazquez is also available, and Ancelotti has had more confidence in him over Hazard in the past. However, with so many players indisposed, Hazard may get the nod with Lucas possibly filling in elsewhere.

Fede Valverde or Eduardo Camavinga have been stellar whenever they were given minutes, and both players may also find themselves with golden opportunities while their teammates recover from Covid-19.

All eyes are on Ancelotti and the list that he will be drawing up in just a few hours. Whether Hazard's name will be on the starting lineup will be a strong indication of his future with the club under the Italian. If he does get the start, it remans to be seen how much he can do to prove that he deserves more minutes in the second half of the season.

The January transfer window is looming, and this weekend will be crucial for the troubled Belgian. He also has the possible arrival of Kylian Mbappe staring down at him from the horizon, meaning his position is under threat now more than ever.