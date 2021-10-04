Real Madrid CF suffered a double blow on Sunday during their first loss in the current La Liga season against Espanyol. Not only did the visitors concede three points, their star summer signing Eduardo Camavinga has also hurt his left foot.

The Frenchman was forced to leave the match at the half after deciding not to continue playing in pain. That foot was stamped on by Espanyol winger Adri Embarba, which earned him a yellow card early in the first half. Camavinga was visibly hurting after the challenge, as he limped around on the same foot that had also been hurt twice more in the past week.

The third time proved to be too much and the 18-year-old was forced to come off at half-time. According to Marca, he is "struggling to put his boots on due to the inflammation." He is in great pain, and the real extent of the injury is still unknown. Since it is now the international break, he will be evaluated by the France national team's doctors. It will then be decided if he will be able to play for France this week or if he will return to Madrid to work on his recovery.

The injury comes at a time when Los Blancos have just suffered back-to-back losses. Days before the Espanyol match, they also suffered a shock loss against Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Champions League.

Before those two games, Real Madrid had been on a promising run since the start of the season. They won their opening UCL match against Inter, and have been sitting at the top spot in the La Liga table. Now, both Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad have caught up in points.

The international break will provide Carlo Ancelotti's side a chance to regroup, but they will be hoping that no additional players will pick up injuries while on international duty. The Los Blancos injury list is quite extensive, with the likes of Ferland Mendy, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal, Mariano Diaz, Isco, Marco Asensio already sidelined.