After an impressive stoppage time goal in the first leg of Paris Saint-Germain's UEFA Champions League last-16 clash against Real Madrid, the French giants are more convinced than ever that they want Kylian Mbappe to stay. However, it has recently been reported that the striker has turned down a "name your price" offer from his current club.

Mbappe's current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, and it is widely believed that he is determined to finally wear the famous Real Madrid white shirt. However, a deal has not been finalised between the player and the Spanish giants, and PSG are still desperate to find a way to keep him at the Parc des Princes.

According to Marca PSG have been dealt with yet another blow in the transfer saga, with Mbappe supposedly rejecting their latest blank-cheque renewal offer. Earlier this week, reports emerged that the Parisians have put forward a new deal that will potentially make Mbappe the highest-paid footballer on the planet, which has been turned down.

The club has decided that sky's the limit when it comes to the forward, and they have gone well beyond their previous offer of 90 million euros gross salary. Mbappe's camp had a meeting with the club last week, with the improved deal placed on the table.

PSG's Qatari owners are keen to keep the player at the club until the FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year. After that, he has the option to finally make the move to Madrid. However, that would mean PSG would be entitled to a transfer fee if his extension runs until 2024.

Real Madrid are eager to sign the Frenchman on a free transfer this summer, and Mbappe knows that Florentino Perez won't be happy about having to pay a transfer fee and waiting another season. If the reports are true, then it seems that Mbappe is more determined to fulfill his dream to join Los Blancos, even if it mean he will be getting a smaller salary package in comparison.

Nothing will be decided until after the second leg of the Champions League clash between the two teams on March 9. Mbappe was impressive in the first leg, and it remains to be seen how he will feel after experiencing the reception from the Santiago Bernabeu crowd.

For now, he is still a PSG player, and he has made it clear that he won't hold back even while facing a club that he wants to join in the near future. PSG are desperate to win the Champions League, and if they end up losing the player, they at last want to be responsible for eliminating the 13-time champions from the competition this season.