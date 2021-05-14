The battle for the La Liga Santander title is heading to the finish line but it remains extremely tight. Real Madrid CF stayed within two points of leaders Atletico Madrid after an emphatic 4-1 victory away against Granada on Thursday.

The defending champions have two matches to catch the leaders if they want to retain their title. Meanwhile, FC Barcelona is still breathing down their necks a further two points behind.

Read more Real Madrid crisis evident as Zidane lists only 4 defenders

Los Blancos arrived at Granada in the middle of an injury crisis. Seven injured defenders meant that head coach Zinedine Zidane had no choice but to call up members of Real Madrid Castilla. Miguel Gutierrez made his debut start for the first team and quickly impressed fans. He teamed up with veteran midfielder Luka Modric to create the opening goal.

Not long after, Rodrygo doubled the lead for Real Madrid with some help from another Castilla player, Marvin Park. Jorge Molina pulled one back for Granada, but Eden Hazard was happy to get the opportunity to get fans back on his side by setting up Alvaro Odriozola for the third goal. The evening was not complete without a contribution from Karim Benzema, who took advantage of an empty net following an error from the Granada keeper.

This coming Sunday will be explosive, with Atletico Madrid facing Osasuna at the same time as Real Madrid's match against Athletic Bilbao. The title could be decided that same night if Atletico wins and Real Madrid fails to claim all three points. FC Barcelona will also be Celta Vigo at the same time.

If all three teams win on Sunday, the title will be decided on the very last game of the season. However, it will only be a battle between the two Madrid teams as Barcelona will fall mathematically out of contention.

Atletico Madrid will face Valladolid in their final match while Real Madrid will face Villarreal.