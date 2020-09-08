James Rodriguez has finally completed a transfer away from Real Madrid. Premier League side Everton has announced that they have signed the Colombian for a fee worth around £20m.

James has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with Everton, with the club having an option to extend for a third season. James is the club's first big signing in the current summer transfer window.

In a statement shared on Everton's official website, James shared his excitement to compete in England's top flight. "I'm looking forward to achieving great things here – and winning things, which is what everyone's aim is," he said.

Even though this will be the Colombian golden boy's first opportunity to play in England, he won't be in entirely unfamiliar territory. At Everton, he will be playing under manager Carlo Ancelotti, who apparently still believes in him as a player. It may be remembered that the two of them have a long history together.

It was Ancelotti who brought James to Real Madrid from Monaco back in the 2014/15 season, right after the Colombian captain became the 2014 FIFA World Cup top scorer. Later on, James went on a two-year loan to Bayern Munich when Ancelotti was the head coach there.

The pair has now reunited in England and it remains to be seen if their partnership will result in silverware, just as it did in Madrid and in Munich. "I am really, really happy to be at this great club, a club with so much history, and here with a manager who knows me really well," said James.

He also admitted that the manager played a major role in his decision to join the club. "I'm convinced, with Carlo and his technical staff, we can achieve big things and one of the big reasons [I signed] was the presence of Carlo Ancelotti," he said.

The 29-year-old will be looking forward to a fresh start and an opportunity to have a place as a consistent starter. He has languished on the Real Madrid bench ever since Zinedine Zidane took control. Even in Munich, he struggled to secure a steady spot in the starting lineup.