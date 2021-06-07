Real Madrid fans have been all hyped up in the past few weeks after Karim Benzema made it clear that he is trying to convince Kylian Mbappe to join Los Blancos. However, Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi threw a bucket of cold water over their heads as he declared that he has no intention of letting his star forward leave.

Al-Khelaifi did not hold back during an interview with French publication L'Equipe. "I will be clear," ha said, as quoted by Marca. "Mbappe is going to stay in Paris."

Mbappe has been a Real Madrid target from way back in 2014, even before he made the move to PSG from AS Monaco. The move did not materialise back then, as the player's parents wanted him to be educated in France. He has since emerged as one of the world's top players, winning numerous domestic titles with PSG and the FIFA World Cup with the French national team.

Read more Kylian Mbappe explains why he rejected Real Madrid transfer offer

His value has steadily been sky-rocketing and Al-Khelaifi knows that he can match whatever any other club may want to bring to the table. Mbappe is under contract with PSG until June 2022 and he can opt to leave this summer or sign an extension. Because PSG has not been able to secure his signature thus far, speculations are rife that he may finally be ready to take Madrid up on their long-standing offer.

However, Al-Khelaifi has other ideas. "We will never sell I'm and he will never leave on a free [transfer]. Mbappe has everything he needs in Paris. Where can he go? What club, in terms of ambition, can compete with PSG today?," he said.

Ambition is perhaps not lacking elsewhere, but funds certainly are. Most of the football world has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic, but PSG is staying financially stable thanks to Qatari backing.

"All I can say is that things are going well, and I hope we can reach an agreement [on a new contract]. This is Paris, this is his country. He has a mission, not only to play football, but to promote Ligue 1, his country and his capital," said the president, seemingly referring to Mbappe's previous admission that he rejected an earlier offer from Real Madrid due to his hesitation to move to another country.