Borussia Dortmund have always been adamant that they want striker Erling Haaland to stay at the club, but they are aware that they may not be able to hold on to the player who is eager to face a new challenge. As such, the Bundesliga side has decided to give the Norwegian player a deadline until January 31 to make a decision on his future.

Now that the winter transfer window is open, Haaland and his representatives are free to speak to other clubs who are interested in his services. The striker had been a hot item since last summer, but a release clause that can be triggered at the end of the season will make it easier for big clubs to snatch him away from Dortmund.

With Europe's top clubs circling like sharks, Marca claims that Borussia Dortmund wants to know what the 21-year-old wants to do so that they can act accordingly. If he leaves, they will lose a top striker and need to find a replacement.

It is understood that a move won't happen in January, but a pre-contract can be agreed with another club. Haaland and his father are believed to be keen on a move to Spain, with Real Madrid leading the pack. FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta is confident that they can bring the prolific attacker to the Camp Nou, but their financial situation is not even allowing them to register their latest addition, Ferran Torres.

The Estadio Santiago Bernabeu seems to be a more likely destination, with Real Madrid well able to afford whatever the player may demand. However, his move may be complicated by the Kylian Mbappe deal, which may also materialise this winter.

Nevertheless, even if Mbappe comes, it will be on a free transfer and Los Blancos can certainly afford to splash the cash next summer when Gareth Bale's wages are taken off the books along with a few other first-team high earners.

Borussia Dortmund meanwhile, are eyeing Karim Adeyemi of RB Salzburg as a replacement. They may also challenge Arsenal and try to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina.