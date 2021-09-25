Real Madrid CF are frontrunners in securing the signature of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland if former footballer Steve McManaman is to be believed.

The Norwegian forward has a release clause that kicks in next summer. Even though Dortmund have been adamant about keeping him, they will not be able to stop his move if he comes to an agreement with Los Blacos or any other suitor. All that will be left to do is to activate the clause, which is believed to be worth 75 million euros.

Haaland's father and his agent, Mino Raiola, were spotted visiting Valdebebas and the Camp Nou earlier this year, with both Spanish giants under consideration as possible destinations. Premier League clubs are also reportedly interested, but the player is believed to be keen on a move to La Liga, particularly to join Los Blancos.

"Do I think Liverpool will be in the fight to sign him next summer? No," McManaman said in a column for horseracing.net. "I really think he'll go to Real Madrid and the player personally likes the idea of the club, the lifestyle, and all that comes with playing for them," he added. Incidentally, McManaman knows what he is talking about, having played for Real Madrid himself.

He added that Liverpool may be linked with the player now, but it will be unlikely that they will want to splash the cash on a newcomer and risk causing existing players to want more. "He'd be on a huge salary and all of the other players would want the same," he said.

Meanwhile, Dortmund will continue working on convincing Haaland to stay. Real Madrid are also expecting Kylian Mbappe to arrive next summer, and with the way existing players like Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes are playing, Karim Benzema might already be getting enough support in attack. The Real Madrid front line will be crowded next season, and it remains to be seen if they will bring in both targets at the same time. If not, Barcelona is an option for Haaland, but the club has a massive financial issue that they need to sort out before making any big-name signings.