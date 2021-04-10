The highly anticipated clash between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona will be taking place tonight at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid. Famously dubbed "El Clasico", the clash between the bitter rivals will be hosted in the controversial stadium which is Real Madrid's temporary home this season.

After losing 3-1 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals last Tuesday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was very critical of the stadium. "It must be a really tricky task for Real Madrid at Anfield. This was strange tonight because it was really difficult with the [Alfredo di Stefano] stadium, but Anfield is at least a proper stadium and it will be good for us," Klopp said, after initially referring to the Di Stefano as a "training pitch"

However, the same "training pitch" actually features a pitch that has exactly the same specifications as the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid's official home stadium. The team is using the Di Stefano this season while renovations are in full speed at the Bernabeu.

At 105x68 metres, the pitch is actually bigger than the one at Anfield, Liverpool's home stadium, which measures only 101x68 metres.

Real Madrid also invested close to three million euros to spruce up the stadium and to meet UEFA's standards. The dressing rooms can accommodate up to 25 players and the venue also features indoor warm-up rooms. This is something that many of the world's top clubs don't enjoy at their home grounds.

The pitch also features under-soil heating to prevent frost. Up to 25,000 spectators in the stands (when it is allowed outside of the pandemic scenario) can also enjoy heating while watching matches just like they do at the Bernabeu.

The venue also features a fully-equipped press room and communications hub.

The stadium has solar panels and environmentally friendly irrigation and climate control systems. Needless to say, it is a world class facility that is ready to host its first El Clasico. Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman himself said that he does not see any issue with the venue even if it is locaated at Real Madrid's training facility in Valdebebas.

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona will kick-off tonight at 20:00 CET.