Eden Hazard was the biggest summer signing for Real Madrid CF. However, he was unfortunately sidelined for several weeks due to an injury. On Saturday's early fixture against Levante, Zinedine Zidane finally gave him the opportunity to make his competitive debut albeit off the bench.

Real Madrid edged out Levante 3-2 after a stellar first half that saw striker Karim Benzema netting a brace. Casemiro gave Los Blancos a comfortable 3-goal advantage before the end of the first half and boy, did they need it!

Levante came out of half time with all guns blazing. Former Real Madrid player, Borja Mayoral, pulled back a goal in the 49th minute. He respectfully refused to celebrate in front of his former club's fans. However, his goal was enough to fire up Levante.

The game's tempo quickly changed and Real Madrid's first half dominance visibly disappeared. In the 60th minute, Zidane brought in Hazard and fellow new signing Eder Militao for Casemiro and captain Sergio Ramos.

Hazard had an attempt denied by "King of the Match" Aitor Fernandez in the 66th minute. Real Madrid also had a goal ruled out by VAR due to James Rodriguez wandering slightly offside. Despite having several opportunities, the home team failed to convert and extend their lead. Things got tense when Levante cut the lead even further. Substitute Gonzalo Melero found the net in the 75th minute to make it 3-2, and there was a feeling of dread all over the Bernabeu.

Fortunately for Zidane, the team managed to hold on to the three points despite the problems in the second half. Marca shared Hazard's thoughts about his debut:

"When you come back from an injury it is tough to find your rhythm and you need some time," he said.

The Belgian remained optimistic and said, "but the most important thing today was winning. After two draws, we had to win this home match."

He also stated that the team needed to victory in order to be mentally prepared and confident for a tough week ahead. Real Madrid will be opening their UEFA Champions League campaign against Paris Saint-Germain midweek and will return to La Liga action against Sevilla next weekend.