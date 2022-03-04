Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is in a race against time. The Paris Saint-Germain defender is working as hard as he can in order to regain full match fitness before March 9, which is when his current club is set to visit the Santiago Bernabeu. The two teams will be facing each other for the second leg of their last-16 match in the UEFA Champions League, with PSG carrying a 1-0 advantage.

The entire football world is waiting to see if the Spaniard will be able to make a bittersweet competitive comeback to the stadium he once called home. Ramos left Real Madrid last summer, after failing to come to an agreement about the terms of a contract extension. He made a shock move to PSG, but has only managed to play five game for the French giants thus far.

Read more Real Madrid vs PSG: tickets sold out in a flash

In fact, even before moving to France, Ramos had already spent a large chunk of the first half of 2021 sidelined due to injury. He missed most of Real Madrid's games from January until the end of the season, but somehow managed to pass the medical to join PSG.

He was able to debut for the Ligue 1 giants after a few months, but has not been able to string together more than two full games. His latest injury blow came on January 30, when he limped out of training with a calf injury. It was a major disappointment, considering that he had his longest "healthy" spell and even scored his first PSG goal just days prior.

It is believed that Ramos has been ruled out for the trip to Spain, but Marca reports that he is still hopeful that he will be able to recover in time to be selected by Mauricio Pochettino, He is believed to be highly motivated, and would want to have the opportunity to face the club he once led.

Ramos is known for his hard work and dedication, but has unfortunately been let down by his body in the past year. It remains to be seen if he will be able to bounce back for the tail end of the season. He is contracted for another year with PSG, and if things don't improve soon, he is unlikely to get an extension.