Mauricio Pochettino's comments about Lionel Messi being the best could either spur Kylian Mbappe or anger the Frenchman. The Argentine made the statement ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League last-16 clash against Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

Messi may have claimed a contentious seventh Ballon d'Or title this year, but the Argentine has struggled to find his best from since moving to Paris last summer. Mbappe has been the leading light for Pochettino's Ligue 1 leaders with 19 goals and 14 assists in all competitions compared to the former Barcelona star's seven goals in 23 games.

The France international was also the difference maker in the first leg of the last-16 tie giving PSG a slender 1-0 advantage. Despite his heroics, Pochettino has claimed that Mbappe is still aspiring to be the best.

"Messi is the best in the world with seven Ballon d'Or trophies, then we have great players who aspire to be the best," Pochettino said ahead of the game, as quoted by Marca.

The former Tottenham Hotspur coach is well aware that PSG are struggling to convince Mbappe to stay in Paris beyond the summer of 2022. The French attacker has been widely tipped to move to the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Pochettino's words about Messi could spur Mbappe to prove that he is, as widely regarded, the best in world football at the moment, or feel that he needs to leave PSG to forge his own path. The Argentine coach was also quick to praise Mbappe, calling him the one who is now "shining brightest."

"Kylian [Mbappe]'s form speaks for itself," he added. "He's among those players who are the best and who are shining brightest."

Pochettino is also confident that all the talk about Mbappe's future, and his potential move to Real will not distract him from his desire to progress in the Champions League. The former AS Monaco forward has scored the only goal of the tie so far, and will be hoping to impress again at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night.